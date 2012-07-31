ZAGREB, July 31 Croatia's oil and gas group INA said on Tuesday its first half net profit had shrunk tenfold to 108 million kuna ($17.58 million), due to a suspension of its business in Syria, capped gas prices and lower demand on the home market.

Revenues in the same period fell two percent to 14.53 billion kuna, INA, whose biggest shareholder is Hungary's MOL, said in a statement issued late on Monday. Last year, INA's first-half net totalled 1.93 billion kuna.

"We have achieved positive results despite a loss of income from Syria, considerable losses in gas trade due to the capped prices in Croatia and lower regional demand. Our refineries and retail business suffered losses, while exploration and production ran profitably," INA's CEO, Zoltan Aldott, said.

MOL owns close to 50 percent of INA, while the Croatian government has a 44.84-percent stake.

The net profit in the first six months, excluding the one-off items like severance payments, reservations and a decrease of its asset value, amounted to 663 million kuna, INA said.

It also said that the depreciation of the national kuna currency against the dollar incurred a financial loss of 251 million kuna compared to a 310 million kuna gain in the same period last year.

INA has both upstream and downstream segments and is engaged in gas and oil exploration and exploitation at home, in the Middle East and in Africa.

INA had discovered several promising oil and gas fields in Syria but had to temporarily suspend its activities in line with EU sanctions. Croatia is due to join the EU on July 1, 2013.

($1 = 6.1444 Croatian kunas) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and William Hardy)