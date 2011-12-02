ZAGREB Dec 2 Croatian oil and gas group
INA plans to invest 20 billion kuna ($3.6 billion) in
the next four years to boost its position in the Balkan markets
and strengthen exploration and production.
"Our goal is to make INA a leader not only in Croatia but
also on the regional market. I believe that the strategy we
adopted will make it happen," INA's Chief Executive, Zoltan
Aldott, said in a statement on Friday.
Relations between the Croatian government and INA's biggest
shareholder, Hungary's MOL, have been strained in the
past year over management rights.
MOL has a 47.46 percent stake and an option for another 1.6
percent in INA, while the Croatian government owns 44.84
percent.
INA said two-thirds of the overall investments will be
focused on Croatia. It includes further modernisation of two
refineries INA owns in Croatia, one in the northern Adriatic
port of Rijeka and another in the central town of Sisak. Their
joint output is some 160,000 barrels per day.
The Croatian government has complained at MOL's apparent
reluctance to invest in modernisation of the Sisak refinery,
saying MOL's eventual goal was to shut it down.
INA is one of the biggest companies in Croatia and has both
upstream and downstream segments. It is involved in gas and oil
exploration and production at home, in Africa and the Middle
East.
Croatian market regulator Hanfa suspended trading in INA in
April, accusing MOL of sending misleading signals to the market
while trying to gain a majority in INA. It also filed criminal
charges of insider trading against unknown individuals from INA
and MOL.
Croatia indicted former Prime Minister Ivo Sanader for
allegedly taking a bribe to secure MOL a dominant position in
INA. MOL and Sanader both deny the charges in the case currently
being heard in court.
($1 = 5.5739 Croatian kunas)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and by
Erica Billingham)