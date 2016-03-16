* AB InBev prints largest ever euro corporate bond deal

* Billions of further M&A supply expected

* Deal marks return of demand for long end (Adds updated deal and order book size and market comments)

By Laura Benitez

LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - Anheuser-Busch InBev sold the largest ever corporate bond deal in the European market on Wednesday, after attracting almost 32bn of investor demand, a result that is expected to unleash billions more euro M&A funding.

The transaction arrived just days after the ECB's newly announced plans to buy corporate bonds that prompted a frenzy of new issuance that has seen 23.5bn of corporate bonds raised in Europe in just four days.

While AB InBev's US dollar seven-tranche bond priced in January ended up just shy of the record US$49bn issue that Verizon sold in 2013, the issuer has not disappointed in the European market, pricing a 13.25bn deal.

Bankers said that although demand remains deeper in the US dollar market, AB InBev proved the depth and variety of tenors available in the European corporate sector.

"The deal was well timed, got a great response and demonstrates the possible depth of the European market for the right credits," said Mark Lynagh, head of European corporate DCM at lead bank BNP Paribas.

The blowout demand enabled the brewing giant to tighten the trade's pricing levels, although investors were still offered enticing premiums on the jumbo six-part trade.

Market players estimated around 30bp of concessions across the deal at initial price talk.

"I think they left a bit on the table in pricing in order to go for size, but it still looks relatively attractive to us. I wouldn't be surprised to see more on the M&A front now - debt funding at 1%-2% does wonders for return on equity," one investor said.

The trade follows the Budweiser and Stella Artois maker's US$46bn January bond issue, which was the second largest bond in history, amassing US$110bn in demand.

M&A FLOOD

Market players expect more euro-denominated M&A funding to hit the market as early as this week, in a bid to capitalise on the almost insatiable demand for corporate paper following the ECB's newly announced stimulus measures.

Over US$82bn of M&A-related bond issuance has been publicly announced from an expected US$200bn pipeline - and some European bankers say as much as 25% of that could be coming Europe's way.

Other deals, including a US$22bn financing from Teva, a rumoured US$20bn bond from Aetna for its acquisition of Cigna Corp and 19bn-equivalent from Royal Dutch Shell, are waiting in the wings.

LONG END BACK?

The longer dated parts of AB InBev's financing attracted strong demand, marking a return of investor appetite for the longer end of the curve.

The 12 and 20-year tranches received orders of over 6.5bn and 6bn respectively, versus over 3.25bn on the fixed-rate four-year bond.

The 20-year was the first euro corporate in that tenor since media firm Relx's 500m deal in May 2015, according to IFR data.

Volatile market conditions stretching back to the second half of 2015 saw demand for longer dated deals all but dry up.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, ING and Santander are global coordinators, together with active bookrunners Banca IMI, Mizuho and Rabobank. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, additional reporting by Natalie Harrison, Editing by Helene Durand and Phillip Wright)