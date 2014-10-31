French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 19
PARIS, April 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
Oct 31 Anheuser-Busch InBev Sa :
* Revenue grew by 2.3 pct in 3Q14 and by 5.3 pct in 9M14, with revenue per H1 growth of 5.0 pct in 3Q14 and 4.5 pct in 9M14
* EBITDA grew by 1.3 pct in 3Q14 to $4,745 million, with a margin contraction of 37 bps to 38.8 pct
* Board has approved an interim dividend of 1.00 eur per share for the fiscal year 2014
* Total volumes in 3Q14 declined by 2.6 pct, with own beer volumes decreasing by 2.7 pct, while non-beer volumes declined by 0.9 pct
* We expect revenue per H1 to grow organically in line with inflation, on a constant geographic basis
* We expect Brazil beer industry volumes to resume growth in FY14, helped by the 2014 FIFA World Cup. We expect a year of solid volume growth in China
* See improvement in trend of U.S. industry volumes compared to 2013, driven by stronger economy, partly offset by challenging weather in 1Q14
* Previous guidance for net capital expenditure in 14 was about $4.0 billion. We are amending this guidance to about $3.7 billion
* We expect the Mexican beer industry to return to growth in FY14, driven by a stronger economy, as well as our own commercial programs Further company coverage:
PARIS, April 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
SHANGHAI, April 19 Ford Motor Co is taking a cautious approach to producing electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles for the Chinese market, citing uncertainty about consumer interest and government policy, despite a rush by carmakers to jump into the sector.