BRIEF-Marmaris Altinyunus Q1 net result turns to profit of 649,253 lira
* Q1 net profit of 649,253 lira ($181,441.75) versus loss of 429,943 lira year ago
Oct 9 Inbook SA :
* Says Slawomir Jarosz acquired 800,000 shares or 13.12 pct stake in the company Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Q1 net profit of 649,253 lira ($181,441.75) versus loss of 429,943 lira year ago
* Shares jump as much as 8.5 pct to $104.14 in morning trading (Adds details, updates shares)