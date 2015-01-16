Argentina central bank buys dollars, checks strengthening peso
BUENOS AIRES, May 10 Argentina's central bank this month has renewed its buying of dollars in the local foreign exchange market, checking the rise of the country's peso currency.
Jan 16 Incapital, a leading underwriter and distributor of fixed income, equity and equity hybrid securities, said Laura Elliott rejoined the firm as a managing director, office of the chairman.
In her new role, Elliott will be responsible for spearheading the firm's efforts in strategic dealer and counterparty relationships.
She previously spent 13 years with Incapital, leaving in March of 2013 for an exclusive consulting role, the company said. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru)
NEW YORK, May 10 U.S. primary dealers, or Wall Street's top 23 firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve, on Wednesday purchased their largest share of 10-year Treasury notes at an auction so far in 2017, according to Treasury data.