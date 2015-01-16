Jan 16 Incapital, a leading underwriter and distributor of fixed income, equity and equity hybrid securities, said Laura Elliott rejoined the firm as a managing director, office of the chairman.

In her new role, Elliott will be responsible for spearheading the firm's efforts in strategic dealer and counterparty relationships.

She previously spent 13 years with Incapital, leaving in March of 2013 for an exclusive consulting role, the company said. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru)