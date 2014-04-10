BRIEF-ITS Group Q1 revenue falls to 41.1 million euros
* Q1 revenue EUR 41.1 million ($44.70 million) versus EUR 43.4 million year ago
HELSINKI, April 10 Incap Oyj : * Incap Corporation changes the estimate in regards of the sufficiency of
working capital for next 12 months * Says Incap estimates that it has sufficient working capital for the next 12
months * Says keeps its guidance for revenue and profitability for the year 2014
unchanged (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue EUR 41.1 million ($44.70 million) versus EUR 43.4 million year ago
* Q1 net income EUR 6.5 million versus EUR 5.1 million ($5.6 million) year ago