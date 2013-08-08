BRIEF-Immunovaccine announces positive interim clinical data from Ovarian cancer study
* Immunovaccine announces positive interim clinical data from ovarian cancer study of DPX-survivac in combination with epacadostat
(Corrects alert to say Deutsche Bank's previous target price was 635p, not 365p)
Aug 8 Inchcape PLC : * Deutsche Bank raises target price to 690p from 635p; rating buy
* Versar- Received audit opinion containing going concern explanation in connection with audited financial statements of co for fiscal year ended July 1,2016 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2nuJ06j) Further company coverage:
* Sherwin-Williams Co-with director Thomas Kadien's resignation, decision not to replace him, proposal in proxy statement proposes fixing no of directors at 10 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nuFyIO) Further company coverage: