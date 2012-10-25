LONDON Oct 25 Multinational car dealer Inchcape posted a 3.2 percent rise in third-quarter underlying sales, helped by robust premium and luxury car sales and growth in Asia.

The London-based firm, which sells and distributes cars for manufacturers such as Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and BMW in 26 countries, on Thursday reported revenue of 1.52 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) in the three months to the end of September, helped by a strong performance in the UK and resilience from its European businesses, despite what it called a "challenging trading environment".

In Asia, Hong Kong and Singapore delivered particularly strong growth during the period, the company said, adding that conditions remained tough in other emerging markets including Russia, where it is grappling with increased competition and pressure on new car margins.

Inchcape's shares have risen a third in 2012, valuing the group at around 1.72 billion pounds.

"We operate in the right markets, with the right brands and in the right categories given our scale presence in Asia Pacific and the Emerging Markets, our focus on premium and luxury brands and our diversified profit streams," said Inchcape chief executive André Lacroix.

"We expect the trends seen in the third quarter to remain in place for the rest of the year and we remain cautious regarding new vehicle margin given the increased level of competitive activities and the strength of the Japanese Yen."

The dealer said it was targeting a further 10 million pounds of cost savings to mitigate the impact of inflation on its cost base in 2013. Restructuring costs would be offset by a one-off benefit linked to a change in its pension schemes, Inchcape said.

In recent months the company has invested in high growth and high margin areas in Asia Pacific and emerging markets, including Hong Kong and Chile.ž