LONDON, March 11 Multi-national car dealer Inchcape posted an 11 percent rise in full-year pre-tax profit on Tuesday boosted by a strong performance in emerging markets, Britain and Australia.

The London-based firm, which sells and distributes cars for manufacturers such as Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and BMW in 26 countries including Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Russia, reported pre-tax profit of 274.6 million pounds in the year to 31 Dec. 2013.

The figure beat consensus expectations of 270.9 million pounds according to a Thomson Reuters poll of nine analysts.

Sales were up 7.7 percent to 6.5 billion pounds and the firm said it would give a total dividend of 17.4 pence per share.