LONDON Oct 23 British car dealer Inchcape
reported an 11 percent rise in third quarter sales on
Thursday, benefiting from strong demand for new cars and the
falling age of used vehicles.
The firm, which operates in 26 countries and distributes
cars for global brands including Audi and Jaguar, posted revenue
of 1.7 billion pounds ($2.73 billion) between July 1 and Sep. 30
2014, up 10.6 percent at constant currency.
Britain's fifth-largest car dealership by volume said demand
for new cars was "well ahead" of last year and that the used car
segment had grown thanks to an increase in vehicles ages between
one and five years old.
Inchcape, which expects to end the year with a net cash
balance of around 200 million pounds, said it was on course for
strong growth in 2014, helped also by a long-term strategy
focusing on the sale of luxury models.
"Our focus on premium growth will continue to deliver
premium returns for our shareholders," said CEO Andre Lacroix,
who will leave the company in 2015.
Cheap finance, helped by record-low interest rates, has
pushed up British car sales since the 2008-09 financial crisis,
after which levels nose-dived and the government intervened to
support the industry with a scrappage scheme.
Up to 80 percent of new-car purchases are now made on credit
with many customers effectively renting a new car - typically
for three years - before trading it in for a new model, helping
to bring down the average age of second-hand vehicles.
Britain is on track for a total of 2.45 million new car
registrations in 2014, which would be the highest level recorded
since 2004 according to industry body the Society of Motor
Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).
(1 US dollar = 0.6228 British pound)
