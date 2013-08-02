BRIEF-South Cairo and Giza Mills and Bakeries forecasts 2017-18 profit of EGP 17.2 mln
April 3 South Cairo and Giza Mills and Bakeries :
Aug 2 Inchcape PLC : * Auto alert - Inchcape Plc H1 revenue rose 6.6 percent to 3.3 billion
STG * Auto alert - Inchcape Plc interim dividend 5.7 pence per share * £100M share buyback programme over the next 12 months * Profit before tax and exceptional items of £147.0M was up 10.7% on the
April 3 South Cairo and Giza Mills and Bakeries :
* Increases stake in Mexican units for $26 million, $22 million of which will be paid in cash and the remaining $4 million via off-set against amounts due to Codere by Grupo Caliente Source text for Eikon:
April 3Zhejiang Xiantong Rubber & Plastic Co Ltd :