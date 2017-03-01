Saudi to impose tobacco, sugary drinks tax on June 10
DUBAI, May 28 Saudi Arabia will impose a special tax on tobacco and sugary drinks on June 10, as part of a series of steps towards closing a budget deficit caused by low oil prices.
LONDON, March 1 International dealership firm Inchcape posted a 12 percent increase in underlying pre-tax profit on Wednesday and said it was continuing to benefit from the fall in the pound, as most of its sales came from abroad.
Inchcape, which trades in over two dozen countries, said it made a full year pre-exceptional profit before tax of 349.4 million pounds ($432 million), helped by the roughly 15 percent fall in the pound since the Brexit vote.
"A supporting element for our results was the benefit from sterling's weakness in the year, with over three quarters of profits denominated in other currencies," the firm said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8087 pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by James Davey)
LOS ANGELES, May 28(Variety.com) - Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" is sailing into first place at the domestic box office this weekend, but the story the numbers dictate is not one of swashbuckling heroics.