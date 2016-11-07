(Corrects to specify analysts, not the company, have forecast
18 percent growth in underlying profit for the 2017 financial
year.)
* Underlying profit matches analysts' forecasts
* Sees fertiliser prices depressed in near term
* Sees explosives market remaining oversupplied
MELBOURNE, Nov 8 Australian explosives and
fertiliser maker Incitec Pivot warned on Tuesday it expects
markets for its key products to remain weak in 2017, after
reporting a 26 percent drop in annual underlying profit on
Tuesday, in line with analysts' forecasts.
The world's No. 2 maker of commercial explosives behind
Orica has been hit by a mining slump - especially in
the coal industry - which has resulted in less demand for
ammonium nitrate.
The company said miners' focus on cost-cutting was also
biting.
"The explosives sector is expected to remain challenged
through 2017 largely due to regional oversupply of ammonium
nitrate and ongoing customer cost focus," Incitec Pivot said in
a statement.
It said fertiliser demand may increase in the year ahead
following wetter- than-average conditions in the second half of
2016, but warned that "depressed global fertiliser prices may
persist in the short term."
Net profit before one-offs fell to A$295.2 million ($228
million) for the year to September from A$398.6 million a year
earlier, which was a touch better than analysts' forecasts of
around A$289 million.
Analysts are forecasting 18 percent growth in underlying
profit for the 2017 financial year.
Incitec's full-year dividend of 8.7 cents a share was
slightly below forecasts for 9 cents.
($1 = 1.2950 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Andrew Roche, G Crosse)