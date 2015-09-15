MELBOURNE, Sept 15 Australia's Incitec Pivot
expects its new $850 million U.S. ammonia plant will
reap bigger profits than first projected, thanks to a recent
string of fertiliser takeovers, cheap gas prices and the sliding
Australian dollar.
The plant outside New Orleans is expected to start producing
in the third quarter of calendar 2016, with all of its output
already committed to customers, including Incitec's Dyno Nobel
arm in the United States and ammonia trader Trammo.
Weak ammonia prices have found support as some plans for new
nitrogen fertiliser capacity have been scrapped following a
string of deals in the sector.
"That's actually a positive for our plant because the
industry structure is more attractive," Chief Executive James
Fazzino told reporters on a conference call from New Orleans.
Last month, farmer co-operative CHS Inc canned
plans to build a $3 billion nitrogen fertiliser plant in North
Dakota, instead agreeing to buy a stake in CF Industries
Holdings Inc's nitrogen fertiliser unit for $2.8 billion
and securing a supply deal.
UBS analysts said if the same valuation measures used in the
CHS-CF deal were applied to Incitec's Louisiana plant, it would
be worth more than A$4 billion.
"It in our view underscores the value of Incitec's Louisiana
ammonia project, which in our view is not currently
being valued appropriately at today's share price," UBS analysts
said in a report in August.
UBS has a 12-month price target on Incitec of A$5.00, while
Macquarie has a target of A$4.40, both well above Incitec's last
trade at A$3.55.
The shale gas boom has driven U.S. gas futures down
to around half the $5.50 per million British thermal units price
they were at when Incitec approved the project three years ago,
while the Australian dollar has dropped 30 percent against the
U.S. dollar, which will boost the value of the unit's earnings
when they are converted in its accounts.
Ammonia is a key ingredient for nitrogen fertilisers as well
as explosives used in mining, quarrying and construction, and it
is a base for other industrial chemicals.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)