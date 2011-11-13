MELBOURNE Nov 14 Australian fertiliser and explosives maker Incitec Pivot delivered a 20 percent jump in annual profit on Monday, slightly ahead of market forecasts, as fertiliser prices rose and demand for explosives improved in the second half.

It said it expects modest growth in its explosives business in Australia in the year ahead as volumes improve with mines recovering from floods and said it expects only a slim contribution from its A$935 million Moranbah plant, due up in the third quarter.

Profit before one-offs rose to A$530.1 million ($543.7 million) for the year to September from A$442.8 million a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a profit of A$525 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Incitec Pivot's shares have slightly underperformed the broader market this year, falling 11 percent against a 9 percent drop in benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index.

($1 = 0.975 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)