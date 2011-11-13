* Year profit up 20%, slightly above forecasts

* Sees modest growth in Australia explosives in 2012

* Shares up 0.28%, lagging broader market (Adds details)

MELBOURNE, Nov 14 Australian fertiliser and explosives maker Incitec Pivot expects slim growth in the year ahead after delivering 20 percent growth in 2011, as fertiliser prices rose and demand for explosives improved in the second half.

The result was slightly above forecasts, which helped push Incitec's shares up 2.3 percent, initially outpacing the broader market, but its shares have since eased to trade up 0.28 percent.

Incitec said it expects modest growth in its explosives business in Australia in the year ahead as volumes improve with mines recovering from floods and said it will get only a slim contribution from its A$935 million Moranbah plant, due up in the third quarter.

Chief Executive James Fazzino called 2012 a transition year for the company, which by, analysts' forecasts, translates into a year of less than 5 percent profit growth.

That comes ahead of a near doubling in the group's Asia Pacific explosives earnings by 2015, when its Moranbah plant is due to be running at full steam.

But the United States, where half the group's explosives business is, is holding back growth.

"In the short term, we're going to see quite a bumpy ride to recovery," Fazzino told reporters.

Incitec's profit before one-offs rose to A$530.1 million ($543.7 million) for the year to September from A$442.8 million a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a profit of A$525 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Longer term, the company is trying to position itself to cash in on development in Asia, and particularly in China.

It is considering building an ammonium nitrate plant at Kooragang Island in the state of New South Wales, where bigger explosives rival Orica Ltd is facing a community uproar following leaks from its ammonium nitrate plant.

Orica is awaiting government approval to restart its plant, which supplies coal miners in the Hunter Valley.

"The reason why we're looking at the feasibility study is that in discussions with our customers, they're telling us they'd like choice and also the security of supply that a second player in the Hunter Valley would bring," Fazzino said.

Incitec expects to complete a feasibility study on the new plant in late 2012. ($1 = 0.975 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)