Aug 2 Incyte Corp shares plunged as
much as 29 percent after the company changed the way it
recognizes revenue, creating uncertainty around the sales
forecast for its key bone marrow disease drug.
The company, which posted a quarterly profit for the first
time in six quarters, reported strong sales of the drug Jakafi
in the second quarter, but said it was adopting a sell-in method
for revenue recognition.
With the sell-in method, the company will recognize revenue
when its product is received by the pharmacy, as opposed to the
sell-through method, where a sale is clocked only when the
pharmacy fills a prescription for a patient.
The company now estimates full-year sales of between $120
million to $135 million for Jakafi.
ThinkEquity analyst Mani Mohindru said "the outlook was not
very clear cut and this is getting reflected in the stock."
Incyte shares were trading 20 percent down at $19.87
afternoon on the Nasdaq. They had touched a low of $17.75
earlier in the day.
"There was a lot of confusion around the guidance and what
was built in to the guidance, like what kind of growth to expect
going forward, and what the growth trajectory for Jakafi would
be like quarter-over-quarter," Mohindru said.
Jakafi, the first drug to specifically treat the rare bone
marrow disease myelofibrosis, received U.S. regulatory approval
last year.
For the second quarter ended June 30, the company earned
$4.0 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with a loss of
$51.9 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose more than 400 percent to $86.5 million.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to break
even, on revenue of $84.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.