BRIEF-Synchrony Financial Q1 EPS $0.61
* Synchrony financial reports first quarter net earnings of $499 million or $0.61 per diluted share
Sept 2 Industrial Bank Co Ltd
* Says gets banking regulator's approval to issue up to 30 billion yuan (4.88 billion US dollar) worth of preference shares
* Says raising no more than 13 billion yuan in 2014
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1tqfON5
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1480 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Southside Bancshares Inc announces financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017