Sept 2 Industrial Bank Co Ltd

* Says gets banking regulator's approval to issue up to 30 billion yuan (4.88 billion US dollar) worth of preference shares

* Says raising no more than 13 billion yuan in 2014

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1tqfON5

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1480 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)