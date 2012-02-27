MUMBAI Gold traders in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, booked deals after prices came off a ten-week high hit in the previous session, dealers said.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was at 28,670 rupees per 10 grams, down about 1 percent from last week's high of 28,944, its highest level in more than 10 weeks.

* "We have done decent trades since morning... gold is slightly off from last week's high, rupee close to 49.00 attractive and market's view prices to further go up," said a dealer with a private bank in Mumbai.

* However, the dealer said gold may see further upside, helped by higher oil prices. A weaker rupee also kept prices supported on Monday.

* The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the yellow metal, which is quoted in dollars.

* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.27 percent higher at 58,594 rupees per kg.

