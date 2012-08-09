MUMBAI Aug 9 Moody's Analytics cut India's
growth forecast to 5.5 percent for this year, citing a lack of
government or central bank action despite a broad-based
slowdown, as well as a poor monsoon.
The research unit of ratings agency Moody's Investors
Service becomes the latest to cut India's growth forecasts this
week.
CLSA and Citigroup cut their outlooks for India to 5.4
percent and 5.5 percent, respectively, although for the fiscal
year ending in March 2013
Moody's said the slowdown in India's economy "has been
sharper and more broad-based than anticipated and is now deeply
entrenched across all sectors of the economy," in a note dated
Aug. 8.
Despite the slowing growth, Moody's said both the government
and the Reserve Bank of India had provided "little policy
response."
Moody's added weaker-than-average rainfalls during the
monsoon period would also weigh on India's growth. The research
unit also cut its 2013 growth forecast to 6 percent from 6.2
percent.
(Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Sunil Nair)