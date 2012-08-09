MUMBAI Aug 9 Moody's Analytics cut India's growth forecast to 5.5 percent for this year, citing a lack of government or central bank action despite a broad-based slowdown, as well as a poor monsoon.

The research unit of ratings agency Moody's Investors Service becomes the latest to cut India's growth forecasts this week.

CLSA and Citigroup cut their outlooks for India to 5.4 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively, although for the fiscal year ending in March 2013

Moody's said the slowdown in India's economy "has been sharper and more broad-based than anticipated and is now deeply entrenched across all sectors of the economy," in a note dated Aug. 8.

Despite the slowing growth, Moody's said both the government and the Reserve Bank of India had provided "little policy response."

Moody's added weaker-than-average rainfalls during the monsoon period would also weigh on India's growth. The research unit also cut its 2013 growth forecast to 6 percent from 6.2 percent. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Sunil Nair)