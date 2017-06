NEW DELHI, March 11 The driver of the bus in which a young Indian woman was gang-raped and murdered three months ago hanged himself in New Delhi's Tihar jail on Monday, TV news reports said.

Ram Singh was the main accused of five men and a juvenile who were put on trial for the attack on the 23-year-old trainee physiotherapist. The assault triggered nationwide protests and an intense debate about rampant crime against women in India.

