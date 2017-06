BRUSSELS Nov 23 Dutch conglomerate Philips Electronics NV secured European Union clearance on Wednesday to purchase Spanish lighting product company Indal to reinforce its position in the professional lighting market.

The European Commission said in a statement that the deal would not hurt competition.

"The merged entity would continue to face sufficiently strong competition from other well-established manufacturers across the European Economic Area," the EU executive said. (Reporting By Foo Yun Chee)