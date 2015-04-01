PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 11
May 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Corrects Q3 revenue in first bullet to 12.8 million zlotys from 6.9 million zlotys. Correct Q3 EBITDA in fourth bullet to 4.1 million zlotys from 4.0 million zlotys. Company corrected its own statement.)
Nov 17 Indata Software SA :
* Said on Friday it reported Q3 revenue of 12.8 million zlotys versus 3.8 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating profit 3.6 million zlotys versus 2.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 3.0 million zlotys versus 2.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 EBITDA 4.1 million zlotys versus 2.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Maintains its FY 2014 financial forecast
LONDON, May 11 Electronic trading houses Citadel Securities and XTX have joined top global banks in signing up to blockchain currency settlement venture Cobalt, they said on Thursday, in what could be one of the first large-scale financial market uses of the technology.