LONDON Feb 18 Bankers are working on financing packages of around 500 million euros ($568.10 million) for a potential sale of a majority stake in Belgian waste treatment company Indaver, banking sources said on Wednesday.

Multi-utility company Delta NV announced in September it was considering selling its 75 percent stake in Indaver, hiring Morgan Stanley to advice on the deal.

Final bids are due February 20 and the sale is expected to attract interest from private equity firm EQT as well as a number of corporate buyers including a Dutch Consortium and recycling and resource management firm SITA, which is part of French utility company Suez Environment. Rival Veolia Environment could also be interested, the sources said.

Delta, Indaver and all of the potential bidders were not immediately available to comment. EQT declined to comment.

Bankers are working on debt packages of around 3 to 4 times Indaver's Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) of approximately 100 million euros. A total debt amount of 500 million euros would also include a large undrawn component, the sources said.

The debt is expected to be in the form of leveraged loans, the sources said. ($1 = 0.8801 euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)