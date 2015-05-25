SYDNEY May 25 Australia's Independence Group
Ltd on Monday launched a friendly A$1.8 billion ($1.4
billion) scrip and cash takeover of fellow Australian miner
Sirius Resources Ltd.
The acquisition, which has the blessing of both boards, is
aimed at forming a diversified base metals and gold mining
group, Independence said in a statement.
Sirius ignited interest in the Australian nickel sector
three years ago when it made a major discovery, found by
prospector Mark Creasy while looking for debris from NASA's
Skylab space station.
Creasy, a major shareholder in Sirius, has indicated he will
endorse the acquisition in the absence of a superior proposal,
Independence said.
Sirius shareholders will receive 0.66 Independence shares
for every one Sirius share, plus 52 Australian cents, for an
indicative value of A$4.38 per share, or A$1.8 billion,
Independence said.
($1 = 1.2802 Australian dollars)
