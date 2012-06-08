DUBLIN, June 8 Independent News & Media
chairman James Osborne expects to lose his place on the board,
after the publishing group's largest shareholder Denis O'Brien
voted against his re-election as a director.
Telecoms billionaire O'Brien has been consolidating his
control over the company since rival Gavin O'Reilly stepped down
as chief executive in April. He increased his stake in the group
to 29.9 percent last month.
O'Reilly's departure ended his family's 30-year control of
Ireland's largest media company and years of bitter squabbling
between O'Brien and the O'Reilly family.
Osborne, appointed last October by O'Reilly, opened his
first annual general meeting as chairman by saying it may be his
last and after seeing a representative for O'Brien raise his
hand against his re-election.
"I do notice that one shareholder voted against me so that
probably spells the end of my chairmanship," Osborne said ahead
of the results which are expected to be released at around 1600
GMT.
In a statement read out by his representative, O'Brien said
that the company needed radical restructuring. He added,
however, that new chief executive Vincent Crowley, promoted from
chief operating officer after O'Reilly's resignation, had his
total confidence.
A representative for fellow billionaire shareholder Dermot
Desmond, who controls 6.3 percent of the company, also spoke
against Osborne.
Some shareholders spoke of their dismay at events during a
five-year period where the company's share price has fallen from
a high of 27.09 euros to 0.26 euro on Friday.
"I would like to express my sadness at what appears to
outsiders to be a bun fight between two rich men which is
bringing a damn good company and a company I have worked for all
my life to a level that I certainly am embarrassed about," said
Michael Nolan, a shareholder and employee of 41 years.