Qatar state TV shuts down website after hacking attempts
DUBAI, June 8 Qatar's state-run television has shut down its website temporarily "for security reasons" after hacking attempts, it said on its Twitter feed on Thursday.
DUBLIN, June 8 Shareholders in Independent News and Media voted the chairman and chief financial officer off the board of the Irish publishing group on Friday, the company said in a statement.
Chairman James Osborne and Chief Financial Officer Donal Buggy failed to secure re-election at the company's annual general meeting in Dublin.
DOHA, June 8 Saudi Arabia's foreign minister flew to Muscat on Thursday to hold talks with Omani officials, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya television reported, as tensions rose between Qatar and other Arab powers locked in a diplomatic crisis.