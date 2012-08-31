* Operating profit 25.4 mln vs 34.5 mln year ago

* Advertising revenue in Ireland down 10 pct

* CEO says sale of S.Africa unit could halve debt

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, Aug 31 Publishing group Independent News & Media (INM) warned operating profit would fall sharply this year as advertising revenue shrinks, following a difficult first half in which senior executives were pushed out by a change in ownership.

Telecoms billionaire Denis O'Brien tightened his grip on INM earlier this year by increasing his stake to 29.9 percent, pressuring chief executive Gavin O'Reilly into resigning and leading a shareholder revolt that also ousted the company's chairman and finance chief.

O'Reilly's departure ended his family's 30-year control of Ireland's largest media company and years of bitter squabbling between the O'Reilly family and O'Brien who also owns radio stations in Ireland and a mobile phone company in the Caribbean.

New CEO Vincent Crowley said on Friday the shake-up took place against a tough economic backdrop which showed no signs of easing and it was "not unreasonable" to assume profit would fall a sharply again in the second half, possibly resulting in further job losses as the company seeks to cut costs.

"Overall, this is a relatively bleak update and much restructuring appears necessary before INM can be turned around," Gerard Moore, analyst at Merrion Stockbrokers, wrote in a note.

INM posted operating profit of 25.4 million euros in the six months to end-June, 26 percent down on the previous year and well below the 155 million it made in the first half of 2007 before Ireland's financial crisis hit the highly-leveraged group hard.

The company has changed radically in the last three years, selling its flagship UK title the Independent and media interests in India and shutting loss-making titles in Ireland.

It now generates about two thirds of revenue from local newspapers in Ireland, including the dominant daily and Sunday titles north and south of the border, and the rest from a South African business, recently put up for sale, where it is the leading newspaper publisher.

"Weak economic conditions prevailed in Ireland, while the South African economy experienced multi-year lows in both consumer and business confidence," Crowley said in a statement.

After taking account of 164 million euros of non-cash impairment charges relating to the value of its newspapers, plants and property, the group's first-half loss increased nine-fold to 152 million euros.

Revenue fell 4.4 percent to 272.2 million euros after advertising spend dropped by roughly the same amount with an almost 10 percent fall recorded in Ireland.

The company, which is in talks with its banks about refinancing debt due to mature in 2014, has reduced its liabilities by just under 1 percent since the end of last year.

Debt stood at 423.3 million euros at the end of June, despite the group swapping debt for equity to secure its future three years ago.

INM said it would see whether it could sell its South African business on "attractive terms," a deal Crowley said could potentially halve the company's net debt. The company said in July it had received a number of approaches for the unit.

Crowley also said the company would address the large pension deficit that increased again in the first half of the year.

Shares in the group, which have fallen from a high of 16 euros in 2007 to less than 20 cents, were untraded shortly after the market opened.