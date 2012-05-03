* Source says billionaire buys 'around 5 percent' of company

* Deal comes weeks after O'Brien rival ousted as CEO

DUBLIN May 3 Irish billionaire Denis O'Brien bought 5 percent of Irish publishing group Independent News & Media on Thursday, increasing his stake to 27 percent, a source close to the company told Reuters.

O'Brien, who was already the largest shareholder, consolidated his control over the company last month when rival Gavin O'Reilly stepped down as chief executive.

The source, who declined to be identified because he was not authorised to speak to the media, said O'Brien bought "around 5 percent" of the company.

Thomson Reuters data showed that 32.7 million shares were sold to an investor at 1101 GMT on Thursday, representing 5.95 percent of the company's 550 million outstanding shares.

The shares traded at 34.5 cents per share, a 24 percent premium to the 27.8 euro cents shares were trading for at that time.

A spokesman for Denis O'Brien declined to comment. An Independent News & Media spokesman said they had not been informed of the identity of the purchaser.

O'Reilly's departure brought to an end his family's 30-year control of Ireland's largest media company and ended years of squabbling between O'Brien and the O'Reillys.