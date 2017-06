DUBLIN Aug 31 Independent News & Media Public Ltd Co : * & media - H1 op profit falls 26.4 percent to 25.4 million EUR,

revenue down 4.4 percent to 272.2 million * & media - advertising revenue down 4.1 percent on constant fx, falls

almost 10 percent in Ireland * & media - net debt 423.3 million EUR at end-June versus 426.8

million at end-2011 * & media - H2 focus on continuing deleveraging strategy, further cost

cuts, addressing pension deficit * & media - ascertaining if it can sell South African business on

attractive terms * & media - early trading in H2 suggests a continuation of H1 trends,

visibility very short term