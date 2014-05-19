BRIEF-Tattelekom FY net result turns to profit of RUB 155.4 mln
* FY 2016 profit for period 155.4 million roubles ($2.73 million) versus loss of 262.1 million roubles year ago
May 19 Independent News & Media Plc :
* Year-on-year performance for the twenty weeks of 2014, total group revenues declined by 2.8 pct
* Year-on-year performance for the twenty weeks of 2014, total newspaper advertising revenues declined by 2.4 pct
* Year-on-year performance for the twenty weeks of 2014, total digital advertising revenues increased by 17.8 pct
* Year-on-year performance for the twenty weeks of 2014, total circulation revenues declined by 2.5 pct
* In conjunction with existing executive management team, sub-committee of board will assume responsibility for management of co pending appointment of CEO
* Search for a replacement CEO is ongoing
NEW DELHI, April 28 The Delhi High Court has approved a settlement of the $1.18 billion dispute between Tata Sons and NTT DoCoMo, allowing the Indian firm to buy out the Japanese firm's stake in the telecoms joint venture, TV news channels reported on Friday.