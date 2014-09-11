Cast of 'The Godfather' reunite for emotional 45th anniversary
NEW YORK, April 29 Al Pacino was considered too short, Marlon Brando was required to do a screen test, and director Francis Ford Coppola was almost fired.
Sept 11 Independent News & Media Plc :
* Cfo Eamonn o'Kennedy is to leave group to pursue other interests
* Eamonn will be replaced as group chief financial officer by Ryan Preston in december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 29 Al Pacino was considered too short, Marlon Brando was required to do a screen test, and director Francis Ford Coppola was almost fired.
* Q1 profit 4.6 milllion dinars versus of 2.3 million dinars year ago