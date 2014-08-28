DUBLIN Aug 28 Independent News & Media Plc

* Net profit has doubled from e6.9 million to e14.0 million

* Operating profit, pre-exceptionals, of e15.9 million, in line with 2013

* Total revenue of e157.8 million, marginally down on the prior year

* Digital advertising revenue up 30% to 3.9 million eur, y-y newspaper advertising trend improving

* Not proposing interim dividend for 2014, none paid or declared in 2013