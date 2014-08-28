BRIEF-Tucker Carlson will take over Bill O'Reilly's Fox News Primetime Slot-Fox News
* Says host Tucker Carlson will take over Bill O'reilly's primetime slot following O'Reilly's departure Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tim Baysinger)
DUBLIN Aug 28 Independent News & Media Plc
* Net profit has doubled from e6.9 million to e14.0 million
* Operating profit, pre-exceptionals, of e15.9 million, in line with 2013
* Total revenue of e157.8 million, marginally down on the prior year
* Digital advertising revenue up 30% to 3.9 million eur, y-y newspaper advertising trend improving
* Not proposing interim dividend for 2014, none paid or declared in 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)
* Says host Tucker Carlson will take over Bill O'reilly's primetime slot following O'Reilly's departure Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tim Baysinger)
NEW YORK, April 19 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has decided to part ways with star cable news host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, the company said on Wednesday.