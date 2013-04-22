BRIEF-Jinzi Ham announces FY 2016 dividend payment; unit to buy shares in data service firm
* Says co plans to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
MILAN, April 22 Italian appliance maker Indesit opened books for its five-year un-rated bond on Monday, sources close to the matter told Reuters.
The debt issue will be for about 300 million euros, the sources said, adding that initial indications for the pricing are in the area of 5 percent.
The bond issue will finance the group's business operations and refinance existing debt, Indesit said on Friday.
The company said Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC, and UniCredit were mandated to organise the bond. (Reporting by Gabriella Bruschi; Writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Says it issues new shares via private placement and raises 230 million yuan in total, for funding acquisition and projects