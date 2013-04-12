BRIEF-DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Q1 operating result stable at 0.2 million euros
* OPERATING RESULT BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES FOR Q1 OF 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 0.2 MILLION, ROUGHLY EQUAL TO PREVIOUS YEAR'S LEVEL
MILAN, April 12 Italian appliance maker Indesit said on Friday it had mandated five banks to arrange meetings next week to explore market conditions for a bond issue of up to 350 million euros ($459 million) maturing in five to seven years.
The bond issue will finance the group's business operations and refinance existing debt, it said in a statement.
The five banks are Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC, and UniCredit.
The meetings will start on Tuesday April 16.
($1 = 0.7618 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Danilo Masoni)
* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. announce important approvals from Illinois gaming board