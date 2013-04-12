MILAN, April 12 Italian appliance maker Indesit said on Friday it had mandated five banks to arrange meetings next week to explore market conditions for a bond issue of up to 350 million euros ($459 million) maturing in five to seven years.

The bond issue will finance the group's business operations and refinance existing debt, it said in a statement.

The five banks are Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC, and UniCredit.

The meetings will start on Tuesday April 16.

($1 = 0.7618 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Danilo Masoni)