Dec 3 Indesit Company SpA :

* Announces delisting of its ordinary shares from Borsa Italiana as of Dec 3 following completion of mandatory tender offer launched by Whirlpool Italia Holdings Srl

* Says the offer launched by Whirlpool Italia was for 34,244,635 Indesit ordinary shares

* Says Whirlpool Italia deposits EUR 32.4 mln for payment to the holders of 2,943,455 Indesit ordinary shares, equal to all outstanding shares of Indesit not owned by Whirlpool Italia on the offer payment date (Nov. 28)