BRIEF-Lowe's prices $3 bln notes offering
* Has agreed to sell $1.50 billion of 3.100 pct notes due 2027 and $1.50 billion of 4.050 pct notes due 2047 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN May 6 Holders of preference shares in Italian white goods maker Indesit have approved the planned conversion of their shares into ordinary stock, the company said on Tuesday.
In a statement, the company said 511,282 preference or saving shares will be converted into as many ordinary shares in the first 10 days of June.
* Q2 loss per share $0.07 from continuing operations excluding items