MILAN Nov 4 The top shareholder in Indesit is looking at alternatives to its investment in the Italian white goods maker, the company said on Monday, after a report about a possible partnership prompted a broker's rating upgrade and lifted its shares.

Indesit said in a statement Chief Executive Marco Milani was in touch with majority shareholder Fineldo over the latter's decision to hire an adviser to evaluate alternatives to its investment in the group.

The board approved on Oct. 16 a three-year business plan pursuing stand-alone growth but also looked at "another possible scenario entailing the strengthening of the group in the current global competitive context," Indesit said.

By 1133 GMT Shares in Indesit were suspended from trading and indicated up nearly 13 percent.

