FABRIANO, Italy May 7 The top investor in
Italy's Indesit said on Wednesday it had not taken yet
a decision regarding its stake in the loss-making white goods
maker adding the company could still opt to go ahead on a
stand-alone basis.
Separately, activist investor Amber, which has 1.27 percent
of Indesit, told a shareholder meeting on Wednesday the company
should seek a tie-up with an international partner.
In November Fineldo, the biggest shareholder in Indesit with
a stake of around 43 percent, hired an adviser to assess options
for its investment in the company.
"Nothing is certain, it could be that we decide to go ahead
on a stand-alone basis ... there is no hurry," Aristide Merloni,
who manages Fineldo's voting rights in Indesit, said, adding
that a "merger, a tie-up, a sale" were other options.
In November Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said Indesit
may partner with an international group such as Electrolux
, Whirlpool, General Electric and
Arcelik, fuelling share gains.
