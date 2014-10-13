Credit Suisse to make capital hike decision after AGM - report
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
BRUSSELS Oct 13 European Union antitrust regulators cleared on Monday a 758-million-euro (961.07 million US dollar) bid by world No. 1 home appliances maker Whirlpool for 60 percent of Italian peer Indesit.
The acquisition will further expand Whirlpool's presence beyond its U.S. market.
The European Commission said the deal would not hurt competition.
"The Commission concluded that the transaction would not raise competition concerns, given that many alternative Major domestic appliances suppliers exist in the European Economic Area and at national level," the EU competition authority said.
(US$1 = 0.7887 euro) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)
ZURICH, April 23 LafargeHolcim is close to announcing that its chief executive Eric Olsen is to step down following an internal investigation into activities at a former Lafarge cement plant in Syria, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.