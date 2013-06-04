MILAN, June 4 Italian white goods company Indesit said on Tuesday it had presented a turnaround plan to trade unions for its business in Italy.

The plan, which envisages 70 million euros ($91.21 million)in investments in Italy in the period 2014-2016, confirmed the strategic importance of the group, Indesit said in a statement.

The white goods sector has seen its sales hit by the ongoing economic crisis and cheaper goods from emerging markets.

($1 = 0.7675 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)