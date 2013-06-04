MILAN, June 4 Italian white goods company
Indesit plans to cut 1,425 jobs in Italy, one-third of
its local workforce, as part of a turnaround plan, two trade
unions said on Tuesday.
Indesit plans to reorganise its Italian operations and aims
to invest 70 million euros ($91 million) in the country in
2014-2016, the company said earlier after presenting the plan to
unions.
The white goods business in Italy has been hit by a sharp
fall in household consumption partly due to the country's
economy being in its longest recession since World War Two.
Revenues are suffering also because of competition from cheaper
goods manufactured in emerging market countries.
"Indesit told unions it is suffering from a fall in sales
and presented a tough reorganisation plan which includes 1,425
layoffs," union FIM-CISL said in a statement.
"This is a huge number if we consider the company employs in
Italy around 4,300 people," FIM-CISL said.
Indesit said earlier the reorganisation of its Italian
operations would "affect over 1,400 working positions," adding
talks were underway with unions to use welfare support schemes
to avoid outright layoffs.
FIM-CISL said the layoffs could mean Indesit moves its
manufacturing activities outside Italy.
The FIOM trade union said in a statement that Indesit
planned to shut two of its Italian factories and to transfer
part of its production outside its home country.
Indesit has eight production centres - three in Italy, two
in Poland and one in Britain, Russia and Turkey - and 16,000
employees.