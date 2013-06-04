MILAN, June 4 Italian white goods company Indesit plans to cut 1,425 jobs in Italy, one-third of its local workforce, as part of a turnaround plan, two trade unions said on Tuesday.

Indesit plans to reorganise its Italian operations and aims to invest 70 million euros ($91 million) in the country in 2014-2016, the company said earlier after presenting the plan to unions.

The white goods business in Italy has been hit by a sharp fall in household consumption partly due to the country's economy being in its longest recession since World War Two. Revenues are suffering also because of competition from cheaper goods manufactured in emerging market countries.

"Indesit told unions it is suffering from a fall in sales and presented a tough reorganisation plan which includes 1,425 layoffs," union FIM-CISL said in a statement.

"This is a huge number if we consider the company employs in Italy around 4,300 people," FIM-CISL said.

Indesit said earlier the reorganisation of its Italian operations would "affect over 1,400 working positions," adding talks were underway with unions to use welfare support schemes to avoid outright layoffs.

FIM-CISL said the layoffs could mean Indesit moves its manufacturing activities outside Italy.

The FIOM trade union said in a statement that Indesit planned to shut two of its Italian factories and to transfer part of its production outside its home country.

Indesit has eight production centres - three in Italy, two in Poland and one in Britain, Russia and Turkey - and 16,000 employees.