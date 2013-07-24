(Adds comments by CEO on partnership)
By Elisa Anzolin
MILAN, July 24 Italian domestic appliances maker
Indesit aims to find partners in fast-growing countries
to counter weak demand for its refrigerators and stoves in its
traditional markets, where no improvement is expected for the
remainder of this year.
Fierce competition from low-cost producers prompted the
company to present a plan at the start of June which envisaged
cutting its Italian workforce by a third and shifting some of
its Italian operations to emerging markets, including Turkey and
Poland.
"The company looks a bit small, so it is time to think about
some type of partnership or cooperation to make it
broad-shouldered," Indesit's chairman and chief executive Marco
Milani told Reuters on Wednesday after the publication of
second-quarter results.
The plan has brought strikes and protests as the appliances
industry is Italy's second-largest employer and the company is
in talks with the government and trade unions.
But the company is also looking at ways to conquer new
markets.
"Our first targets are the Middle East and North Africa, but
the (political) situation has to calm down in these countries
before we can go there," Milani said, adding there is no
specific plan on the table at the moment.
Earlier on Wednesday Indesit reported it made a
second-quarter net loss of 21 million euros, double the figure
recorded in the same period last year, and forecast a 3 to 4
percent drop in revenue this year as demand in its traditional
markets remains subdued and competition from low-cost producers
squeezes margins.
Second-quarter sales fell 5.6 percent to 646.5 million euros
and the company said it expected its debt to grow in 2013. Net
financial debt stood at 520 million euros as of June 30.
"For the rest of 2013 we expect demand to remain weak and we
reiterate the company's commitment to safeguard the group's
profitability," it said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7565 euros)
