Fabriano, Italy May 7 The top investor in
Italian white goods maker Indesit is continuing to
assess a possible tie-up, Indesit Chief Executive Marco Milani
said on Wednesday.
"The process goes on," he said on the sidelines of a
shareholder meeting answering a question on a possible merger.
"Based on press reports, expectations are for something to
be finalised by June-July, and I believe that could be correct."
Milani said Indesit would continue to collaborate with its
top investor Fineldo, providing all necessary information, as
Fineldo continued to evaluate potential mergers.
Earlier on Wednesday Fineldo said all options were open on
Indesit, including that the group could continue on a
stand-alone basis.
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin)