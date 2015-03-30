NEW YORK, March 30 Wesley Long, former head of Wedbush Securities Inc's Private Client Services division, said on Monday he has joined Index Fund Advisors, where he will serve as executive vice president and director of wealth advisor services.

Long, who joined registered investment advisor group Index on March 23, spent nearly 18 years at Wedbush. He worked his way up to head the Los Angeles-based regional firm's brokerage division, overseeing some 400 brokers. He left the firm on March 11.

Long's new role has him managing 15 advisers, as well as scouting out opportunities to recruit more advisers and acquire other wealth management practices for the firm, which has about $2.6 billion assets under its management.

"My charge and challenge is grow more organically and inorganically, and use my 25 years experience to help the advisers," he said.

Long said in an interview he left Wedbush to join Irvine, California-based Index Fund Advisors because of the rapid growth of registered investment adviser (RIA) businesses, and because advisers at RIAs follow a fiduciary standard. They are legally required to choose the best option for clients.

Independent RIAs are businesses that sell financial products from a variety of vendors, and financial advisers give advice for a fee as opposed to a commission.

Long declined to comment on the terms of his new contract with Index Fund Advisors or on his departure from Wedbush.

A Wedbush spokeswoman reached by email referred to a statement the firm released in mid-March, saying that Wedbush appreciates Long's contributions over the years. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Ted Botha)