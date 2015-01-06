CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-IHeartMedia raises "going concern" doubts
May 4 IHeartMedia Inc, the largest owner of U.S. radio stations, said there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.
Jan 6 Euronext:
* Euronext will proceed to the delisting of Index Multimedia shares from Euronext Paris because of bankruptcy
* Delisting date is Jan. 8
* Index Multimedia delisting follows decision of winding-up of company announced by Tribunal de Commerce of Toulouse on Oct. 17, 2013 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
