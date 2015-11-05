Nov 5 S&P Dow Jones Indices: * WTI crude oil will have highest weighting on S&P GSCI for 2016, overtaking Brent crude oil * WTI weighting rises by 2.13 percentage points to 23.04 percent * Brent crude weighting decreases by 1.1 percentage points to 20.43 percent * Gas oil weighting drops by 1.01 percentage points to 5.82 percent * RBOB gasoline weighting declines by 0.2 percentage points to 5.31 percent * Heating oil weighting dips by 0.36 percentage points to 5.21 percent * S&P GSCI index is composed of 24 exchange-traded futures contracts on physical commodities across five sectors, including energy, industrial metals, precious metals, agricultural and livestock. There will be no contracts added or removed in 2016. (Reporting By Barani Krishnan)