NEW YORK Aug 7 As investors pour more and more
money into funds that track indexes, the indexes themselves are
getting more esoteric.
Challenging the very definition of "index," companies that
construct these benchmarks are slicing and dicing the market in
innovative ways.
Some strategies of late include funds which favor
low-volatility or high-dividend securities instead of
conventional products that track benchmarks like the S&P 500,
which give greater weight to firms with bigger market values.
The latest in a series of products competing with
traditional benchmarks is the Equal Risk Weighted Large Cap
exchange-traded fund, launched by Connecticut-based
VelocityShares launched last month. It re-balances the S&P 500
by assigning new weights to benchmark components to spread risk.
Welcome to the space between active and passive portfolios,
also known as "active management in drag." These sometimes-funky
benchmarks allow passive investors to make choices that can
result in completely different bottom-line returns, leading to
the view that these investments are not quite passive.
Passively managed funds are designed to mirror the
performance of an index, with its component securities chosen in
generally the same proportions as the index it tracks. Active
fund managers use discretion in making trades in order to
outperform a benchmark index. The risks of alternative indexes
include the possibility of under-performance.
No one can classify what percentage of indexed portfolios
exist in this realm. So far this year, $29.1 billion has moved
into benchmarked ETFs that deviate from cap-weighting, a quarter
of the $115.5 billion that flowing into ETFs overall in 2013,
according to data collected from XTF, an analytics firm.
"It's creating a third way of investing between passive and
active," said Brett Hammond, managing director at MSCI Inc
, a major index provider behind some 500 exchange-traded
funds.
While actively managed funds have long reigned in the
larger, established mutual fund marketplace, which caters to
retail investors, they account for less than 1 percent of assets
in the faster-growing ETF space.
Two competing products tracking the strong-performing
technology sector illustrate how the composition of an index can
impact performance.
In one corner is the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend
Index Fund. It favors dividend-returning companies,
like Cisco Systems Inc and Hewlett-Packard Co,
and tracks a Nasdaq OMX Group index.
And in the opposite corner, the more popular iShares U.S.
Technology ETF, with $2.3 billion in assets, tracks the
Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index.
In the iShares ETF, Apple Inc represents nearly 17
percent of portfolio. In the First Trust ETF, Apple drives just
8 percent of the fund's return. That's because iShares fund
gives greater weight to bigger companies.
So, as Apple stock lost 12 percent this year, the nearly
$200 million First Trust ETF outperformed its cap-weighted
technology counterpart. It's up nearly 18 percent compared to 10
percent for the iShares ETF through Aug 6, according to Lipper,
a Thomson Reuters unit.
In all, index funds have seen almost $1 trillion in new cash
between 2008 and 2012, a trend that is expected to continue.
RIFF ON INDEXING
Another example of the riff on conventional indexing is the
nearly $440 million IndexIQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF
. It attempts to replicate the reported performance of
the hedge fund industry. To do that, an algorithm mimics an
array of trading strategies including fixed-income arbitrage and
market-neutrality.
All of that leg work is expensive, driving an annual expense
ratio of 1.03 percent of the fund's value. The average ETF has
an expense ratio of 62 basis points.
Rye Brook, NY-based IndexIQ has shouldered higher in-house
research and compliance costs for the product than other firms
because it built both the ETF and the benchmark it tracks, says
CEO Adam Patti. He says the costs are worthwhile in part because
the ETF is cheaper and more accessible than investing in hedge
funds.
Critics like Ben Johnson, director of ETF research at
Morningstar, said the IndexIQ fund's returns have been "paltry"
compared to stock-market returns overall.
"I would say at a very high level the value hasn't been
apparent," said Johnson.
Investors who do not understand the methodology underlying
indexes - including its objectives, rebalancing schedules,
weighting and holdings - risk their returns, said Rick Ferri,
founder of Troy, Michigan-based Portfolio Solutions.
Duncan Rolph, managing director at Miracle Mile Advisors,
which manages $220 million in ETF-only portfolios for high net
worth clients in Los Angeles, said many of these funds are not
suitable for his clients.
"When you dig into them and look at how they're inherently
built they're really failing pretty miserably," he said.
According to Rolph, some benchmarks lead to portfolios
without diversification, allocate assets poorly or fail to offer
the market exposure they promise.
He pointed to the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF
. It follows a FTSE index intended to measure the U.S.
real estate sector. The ETF invests about a fifth of its assets
in Annaly Capital Management Inc, a real estate
investment trust, creating a concentration risk he said is too
high. The fund is down nearly 11 percent year to date.
FTSE, a division of the London Stock Exchange Group PLC
, said the index tracks a "highly concentrated" market
segment and meets regulatory diversification requirements.
Custom indexes offer strategies that can mitigate this
concentration risk, the firm says.
Kevin Kollar, managing director for FTSE Americas, said the
company is increasing efforts to educate investors as it expands
offerings across new markets.
"Is it a good thing? Is it a bad thing? It's neither - it's
more of an evolution in the market," Kollar said. "Efficiency is
always something the markets are looking to gain."