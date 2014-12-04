NEW YORK Dec 4 New York Life Insurance Co is jumping into the nearly $2 trillion U.S. exchange-traded funds market with its plan to acquire ETF provider IndexIQ.

The mutual life insurance company said on Thursday its asset management business, New York Life Investment Management, is set to acquire New York-based IndexIQ, which is well known for its alternative investment strategies.

IndexIQ will become a part of New York Life's MainStay Investments platform, adding $1.5 billion to MainStay's $101 billion in assets under management.

"We intend to leverage IndexIQ's capabilities to become the dominant provider of non-traditional ETF solutions to the market," said Drew Lawton, chief executive officer of New York Life Investment Management, in a statement.

For IndexIQ, the deal will also expand its distribution footprint to retail and institutional investors on New York Life's platform.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2015, the company said. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)