NEW YORK Dec 4 New York Life Insurance Co
is jumping into the nearly $2 trillion U.S.
exchange-traded funds market with its plan to acquire ETF
provider IndexIQ.
The mutual life insurance company said on Thursday its asset
management business, New York Life Investment Management, is set
to acquire New York-based IndexIQ, which is well known for its
alternative investment strategies.
IndexIQ will become a part of New York Life's MainStay
Investments platform, adding $1.5 billion to MainStay's $101
billion in assets under management.
"We intend to leverage IndexIQ's capabilities to become the
dominant provider of non-traditional ETF solutions to the
market," said Drew Lawton, chief executive officer of New York
Life Investment Management, in a statement.
For IndexIQ, the deal will also expand its distribution
footprint to retail and institutional investors on New York
Life's platform.
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of
2015, the company said. The terms of the deal were not
disclosed.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)